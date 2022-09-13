×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Eye

All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case in China

To prove the impact of its red-sole stiletto, Louboutin revealed that sales in mainland China exceeded 900 million renminbi, or $129.9 million, since entering the market in 2011.

A pair of iconic Louboutin pumps
A pair of iconic Louboutin pumps José Castellar/Courtesy of Louboutin

SHANGHAI — Christian Louboutin scored another win for its red sole trademark, this time in an unfair competition case against Guangdong Wanlima Industrial Co., Ltd., a leather manufacturer publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Beijing Intellectual Property Court ruled Wanlima’s use of red-sole designs and the term “red-sole shoes” in its product descriptions are highly similar to Louboutin’s, which constitutes a “malicious infringement” of the French luxury brand’s signature design.

According to court documents, Wanlima was ordered to immediately cease selling red-soled shoes permanently and pay Louboutin 5 million renminbi, or $721,948, in damages and 445,000 renminbi, or $64,253, in legal expenses.

Related Galleries

To prove the impact of its red-sole stilettos and brand association in the China market, Louboutin submitted evidence stating the brand started promoting its signature red-sole products in mainland China in 2003 and started selling red-sole products in the market in 2011.

The French luxury footwear brand revealed that sales in mainland China exceeded 900 million renminbi, or $129.9 million, since that time.

The court ruled the evidence was sufficient to prove Louboutin’s red sole “decoration” and “trade name” as having “a certain influence.”

Siding with Louboutin, the court ruled Wanlima’s products caused misunderstanding for being an authorized Louboutin product, which constitutes a breach of section 6(a) of the Anti-Unfair Competition Law.

Wanlima has been selling Louboutin-lookalike high heels on its Wanlima Footwear Tmall official store, Saint Jack Tmall official store and at the department store Beijing New World Centre.

Louboutin’s win followed a 2020 victory when the Chinese Supreme Court ruled in favor of the brand in Christian Louboutin v. China National Intellectual Property Administration.

The court ruled that Louboutin’s red sole is a lawful “position and single-color combination” mark and should be recognized as a registrable trademark.

But to officially register as a trademark in China, Louboutin still has to prove the significance of its red-sole design to China’s IP court.

Louboutin’s famous red-sole design is currently registered as a trademark in the United States and the EU.

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Hot Summer Bags

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Christian Louboutin Wins Unfair Competition Case

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad