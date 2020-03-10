The ongoing global coronavirus outbreak has set off a domino effect of event disruptions that will have fashion and entertainment attorneys poring over venue, sponsorship and insurance contracts to assess the damage.

In the past week alone, the city of Austin, Tex., moved to cancel South by Southwest, while the eyewear trade show Vision Expo East, originally scheduled for later this month in New York City, was also canceled. Gucci canceled its 2021 cruise fashion show in San Francisco that was to take place in May, while Ralph Lauren said it would cancel its fashion show in April. Tokyo Fashion Week was canceled, and the retail event Shoptalk was postponed to September. And there is still speculation about how the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be affected, though the International Olympic Committee has so far indicated plans to proceed.