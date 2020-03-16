By  on March 16, 2020

The current public health consensus in the U.S. to slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating and social distancing has led a number of retailers to close stores, while states curtail public places. For businesses temporarily closing stores or limiting hours, it raises more questions on how their employees will be paid for those lost work hours. 

A number of retailers, including Urban Outfitters and Patagonia which have temporarily closed stores said they would continue to pay employees. States to take action against public gathering include New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, where movie theaters, gyms and casinos will be closed and gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a conference call that the directive targets non-essential businesses, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the restrictions would stay in place as long as needed. 

