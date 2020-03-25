By  on March 25, 2020

For many retailers, the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered their stores and led them to lay off their staffs may not yet have a clear end in sight. But uncertain decisions lie ahead on when to reopen safely, attorneys said.    

In the past week alone, more than a dozen states have issued various “stay at home” type orders, directing residents to self-isolate and for “nonessential” businesses to temporarily close. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have warned that employees could be exposed to COVID-19 at their workplaces. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers