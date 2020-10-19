MILAN – Car maker Ferrari SpA has won a legal battle against Swiss fashion brand Philipp Plein.

The judgement, issued by the Court of Milan and published on Monday in national newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, is linked to Philipp Plein’s men’s spring 2018 runway show in Milan in June 2017, when the German designer entertained his guests with one of his signature extravaganzas.

On that occasion, Philipp Plein offered a modern, over-the-top interpretation of “Grease,” which included flames shooting out from a barrier separating the set from the audience and a procession of motorbikes, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens performing stunts and popping wheelies, pimped out with LEDs, color treatments and graphics.

Ferrari didn’t like the association with the Swiss label and sued the fashion house for illegal use of the Ferrari brand during the presentation.

Following the court’s decision, Philipp Plein is obliged to remove from its website, social media and additional platforms all the images and video showing Ferrari cars. The Italian maker of luxury and racing cars also obtained 300,000 euros in compensation, as well as the reimbursement of the attorney’s fees, valued at over 25,000 euros. In addition, if Philipp Plein won’t remove or will use one of the images and videos featuring Ferrari cars, it will have to pay a sum of 10,000 euros each time.

Hit by the coronavirus crisis, the Swiss brand recently shut down its sumptuous headquarters in Milan and last summer let go three of his top executives, including former general manager Ennio Fontana, who now holds the same title at Roberto Cavalli.