By  on February 3, 2020

Forever 21 has signaled it is ready for sale. The fast-fashion retailer told a Delaware bankruptcy court that it has an $81.1 million stalking-horse bid from a group made up of licensing company Authentic Brands Group and landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield. 

The group has teamed up to form an entity called SPARC Group F21 that will act as the default bid to buy the retailer, according to a filing in the case on Sunday. The group has already deposited $13.5 million.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers