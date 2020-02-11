By  on February 11, 2020

Forever 21 persuaded a Delaware bankruptcy court that it has only one way forward. 

At a hearing Tuesday afternoon, attorneys and advisers for the bankrupt fast-fashion retailer made the case that its $81.1 million deal with licensing company Authentic Brands Group and landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield is it’s only hope for survival, even though it would leave more than $120 million in unpaid post-bankruptcy claims to handle. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers