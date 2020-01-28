Forever 21 says it has lowered its costs considerably since it entered Chapter 11 almost four months ago. But now it is on overdrive pursuing a going-concern deal, the retailer told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday, though it did not name any potential buyers.

WWD reported Friday that Authentic Brands Group is teaming up with a landlord to look into buying the the fast-fashion chain out of bankruptcy. The retailer has already shuttered 102 stores in the U.S., and secured some $91 million in rent concessions at the stores that remain open, according to a filing Friday by Jonathan Goulding, Forever 21’s chief restructuring officer, who is a managing director at professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal.