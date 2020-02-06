Time is running out for Forever 21, but the bankrupt retailer might still be weighing its options.

Currently in the driver’s seat is the consortium of licensing company Authentic Brands Group and landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield, which has put in an $81.1 million stalking-horse bid to purchase the fast-fashion retailer as a going concern. Under that agreement, the deadline for competing bidders is tight — any rival offers would need to come in by Friday evening, and competing bidders would duke it out at an auction that would take place next week, though in practice there could be some flexibility on timing.