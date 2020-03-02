By  on March 2, 2020

Hugo Boss, the German fashion brand, has responded to a British comedian legally changing his name to Hugo Boss. Their message: No hard feelings.

“We welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett as a member of the Hugo Boss family,” a spokesperson from the brand, based in Metzingen in southern Germany, told WWD.

