The legal back and forth between Jay Z and Parlux Fragrances continues.

In 2012, Parlux Fragrances entered into a deal with Shawn Carter, also known as the artist Jay Z, to create a men’s fragrance called Gold Jay Z.

But the company said Carter failed to deliver. According to court documents, the rapper avoided televised appearances to promote the fragrance and did not post about the brand on his personal social media either. Parlux Fragrances, a private company that is owned by Perfumania Holdings, subsequently filed a lawsuit, asking for its money back in addition to damages, an amount equal to more than $20 million.

The court ruled in favor of the perfume and beauty company, and ordered Carter to produce documents and answer questions about his schedule and other business-related obligations between June 2013 and July 2015.

In the latest development earlier this month, lawyers for Carter filed an appeal in a New York State court. Carter’s lawyers argued that he is an easy target and the ruling was “an unprecedented attempt to perform a full-scale audit on every aspect of Mr. Carter’s business and personal life…a tactical pressure point to seek personal information about a well-known celebrity.”

“Simply put, [Parlux] seeks a virtually unlimited audit of Mr. Carter’s personal and business life, and the trial court refused to consider the burden or proportionality of the requests,” the documents said.

Carter’s lawyers allege the perfume company is pursuing the information “to exploit this perceived advantage, not to obtain relevant evidence.”

The appeal also called into question the original court’s decision, which agreed with the perfume company’s original claim that Carter refused appearances on “Good Morning America” to promote the fragrance.

“Parlux was well aware that Mr. Carter was on a worldwide performance tour and thus was contractually entitled to decline requests for personal appearances,” Carter’s lawyers wrote in the appeal.

Lawyers for Carter did not respond to a request for comment.

Parlux Fragrances also did not respond to a request for comment. The company makes and distributes fragrances and beauty-related products under a number of licensed brands, including other celebrity names, including Jessica Simpson, Paris Hilton and Pitbull.

This isn’t the only case Carter is entangled in. He has also been battling an ongoing trademark infringement case with brand management firm Iconix, which is suing Roc Nation, the entertainment company cofounded by Carter in 2008, for unauthorized use of Roc Nation trademarked logos.