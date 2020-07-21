Jide Zeitlin has resigned as chairman and chief executive officer of Tapestry Inc., parent company to the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, after allegations surfaced that he posed as a photographer in 2007 to lure a woman into a relationship.

The Tapestry board has opened an internal investigation into the accusations, according to sources familiar with the situation.

“In the past month, a woman I photographed and had a relationship with more than 10 years ago reached out to various media organizations to express her concerns about what had occurred,” Zeitlin told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. “I felt compelled to resign today because I do not want to create a distraction for Tapestry, a company I care deeply about.”

Tapestry would not comment further, except to say that Zeitlin, who took the helm of the fashion house in September 2019, resigned and Tapestry accepted. Zeitlin took over as chairman and ceo of the group in September 2019 after Victor Luis was forced out by the board. Zeitlin, one of the fashion industry’s few Black ceo’s, had been involved with Tapestry for 14 years, first as a director.



Chief financial officer Joanne Crevoiserat has been named interim ceo at Tapestry. Susan Kropf, lead independent director, was named chair.