John Varvatos filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, citing falling sales and online revenues since 2015 that the men’s wear brand said came to a head amid the COVID-19 crisis that shuttered its stores in the U.S. and Canada.

As a result of the pandemic-related temporary stores closures since March, the company also had to furlough some 226 full-time and part-time employees, who account for more than three quarters of its workforce, Varvatos said in its filings in Delaware bankruptcy court.

“The unprecedented, exponential spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 throughout the United States … along with the resulting, state-imposed limitations and prohibitions on non-essential retail operations destroyed the debtors’ blossoming success, having a debilitating effect on the Debtors’ business and employees,” the company’s chief financial officer Joseph Zorda wrote in a declaration filed in the case.

The company appears to have walked into its bankruptcy with plans for a going concern asset sale deal with Lion/Hendrix Cayman Limited, which is owned by affiliates of Lion Capital Fund III Partnerships, according to court documents. Lion Capital LLP is already an investor in the brand, according to the company. The John Varvatos debtor companies have also negotiated a $20.5 million debtor-in-possession facility with Lion/Hendrix Cayman Limited, according to court filings.

“The agreements with Lion represent a critical step in our process to transform our business to drive long-term, sustainable growth,” the company’s founder, John Varvatos, said in a statement Wednesday.

“We have taken decisive action to respond to the challenges that all retailers face in the present environment and we remain extremely confident that our brand, celebrating its 20th year in business, will emerge even stronger,” he said. “We have a passionate team, a fierce global consumer following and a commitment to our customers, whom we expect to serve for many years to come.”

The company’s secured debt includes $94.8 million in pre-petition notes and $19.5 million under pre-petition credit agreements. It said it also owes more than $26 million in unsecured debt, mainly to vendors and under lease agreements.

The largest claim among its top unsecured creditors is a roughly $3.5 million judgment for class action claimants, referring to the outcome of a gender discrimination suit by its female sales staff that went to trial in March.

That suit, filed by Tessa Knox, who sought to represent other female sales staff at the company, had targeted an alleged policy at John Varvatos to purportedly give male staff $12,000 in annual store credit but offer female staff a 50 percent discount on products at its sister store, according an amended complaint filed by Knox in August 2017. On Wednesday, John Varvatos had filed a notice of an automatic stay, or pause, in the Knox proceedings in light of its Chapter 11 filing.

The company also listed vendors and landlords among its other creditors, including World Textile Sourcing, which it owes more than $1.3 million, and Vornado 40 East 66th Street LLC, to which it owes more than $1.1 million.

Among other creditors that it owes smaller amounts, it also listed Century City Mall LLC in California, and Bal Harbour Shops in Miami Beach, Florida.

The company owes $6.8 million to its third-party trade creditors, and it also has leases for its corporate headquarters and 27 brick and mortar retail stores, according to the declaration by Zorda, its chief financial officer.

The designer’s bankruptcy filing follows those of J. Crew Group, True Religion and Modell’s Sporting Goods, all of whom were pushed into deeper financial strain by the COVID-19 crisis.

