John Varvatos filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, citing falling sales and online revenues since 2015 that the men’s wear brand said came to a head amid the COVID-19 crisis that shuttered its stores in the U.S. and Canada.

As a result of the pandemic-related temporary stores closures since March, the company also had to furlough more than 226 full-time and part-time employees, who account for more than three quarters of its workforce, Varvatos said in its filings in Delaware bankruptcy court.

The company’s secured debt includes $94.8 million in pre-petition notes and $19.5 million under pre-petition credit agreements. It said it also owes more than $26 million in unsecured debt, mainly to vendors and under lease agreements.

The designer’s bankruptcy filing follows those of J. Crew Group, True Religion and Modell’s Sporting Goods, all of whom were pushed into deeper financial strain by the COVID-19 crisis.