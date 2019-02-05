The legal mess between the Kardashians and Hillair Capital Management is getting closer to a resolution.

Three years ago, the investment firm sued the Kardashians, including Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, for breach of contract, alleging that the sisters failed to promote their makeup brand Haven Beauty.

But the famous trio countered with their own suit, saying they were actually the ones that suffered. In fact, in their own case, the sisters alleged that Haven Beauty stopped paying the Kardashians despite still using the Kardashian name to promote the brand.

At the time they asked for $200 million from the firm for allegedly using “false promises to take over management and control” of the company that markets their cosmetics.

That was in early 2016.

The same year a federal judge granted the sisters an injunction, prohibiting the company from using the Kardashian trademark without paying them.

“By refusing to make royalty payments due under the license agreement, Haven Beauty forfeited the right to continue using the Kardashian trademarks. This is true even if [Hillair Capital] are correct that the Kardashians breached first,” according to court documents.

Now, nearly three years later, after the case went to arbitration, a private panel that was used to mediate the case, the ruling has come back in favor of the Kardashians. The settlement includes $7.4 million for the Kardashians, along with $3.2 million in interest.

Michael Kump, a lawyer for the Kardashians, confirmed that he filed a petition to confirm the arbitration in a Los Angeles County Court on Jan. 30, which is standard procedure, but declined to comment further.

A hearing in late February will determine if the arbitration decision is approved.

Hillair Capital did not respond to a request for comment.