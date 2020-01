Neiman Marcus and Ares Partners are still fighting a lawsuit involving a group of investors crying foul over their handling of MyTheresa, the online retailer that Neiman’s acquired in 2014.

On Tuesday, Neiman’s and Ares told the New York state court overseeing the suit to dismiss it, arguing that UMB Bank N.A., the trustee bringing the suit for the noteholders, simply isn’t eligible. The trustee was appointed under an agreement that gives it “limited rights” unless there is a default, which Neiman’s said is not the case here.