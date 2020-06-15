PARIS — Nicolas Bazire, a close adviser of French luxury magnate Bernard Arnault, has been sentenced to three years in jail, with another two years suspended, for his involvement in a system of kickbacks on arms deals with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the Nineties, French media reported on Monday.

Bazire is managing director of Groupe Arnault, the Arnault family’s holding company; head of development and acquisitions at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and a member of the LVMH executive committee and board of directors.

He is one of six officials sentenced to jail by the Paris Criminal Court as part of the sprawling investigation into the so-called “Karachigate” case, French news agency AFP reported. Bazire is the former campaign manager of French politician Edouard Balladur, who is accused of having used illegal kickbacks to finance his unsuccessful presidential campaign in 1995.

LVMH declined to comment on Bazire’s sentencing. His lawyer, Frédéric Landon, was not immediately available to confirm whether Bazire will appeal the court’s ruling.