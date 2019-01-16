Rihanna is suing her father. The claim: her dad is mooching off her celebrity status.

The singer, songwriter, actress and beauty tycoon, whose legal full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, alleges that her old man is using her name to benefit his own entertainment company, Fenty Entertainment.

In fact, Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, and his business partner, Moses Joktan Perkins, who started Fenty Entertainment in 2017, have been using her fame to promote their own business, claiming they are affiliated with Rihanna, according to a new suit filed in a California court on Tuesday.

But despite the name, Rihanna said she is not affiliated with Fenty Entertainment.

“Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf, nor has he ever been authorized to use her name, intellectual property or publicity rights,” the original court documents state.

Lawyers for Rihanna are alleging false advertising, unfair competition and invasion of privacy, among other things, and have asked the courts to permanently stop Fenty Entertainment from using her name or implying any sort of association with her. They are also asking for lost profits and costs for corrective advertising, as well as other damages, in an amount to be determined by the court.

“Defendants engaged in the foregoing improper conduct, intentionally misappropriating Rihanna’s name and misrepresenting an affiliation with her. Such conduct constitutes an intentional misrepresentation, deceit or concealment with the intention on the part of depriving Rihanna of her legal rights,” court documents state.

Even Fenty Entertainment’s web site and related social media channels state the company is affiliated with Rihanna’s Fenty brand, according to the suit. Perkins’ personal social media channels also claimed a connection to Rihanna. And, Fenty Entertainment’s web site logo looks a lot like the one Rihanna uses.

Fenty Entertainment even went so far as to try to book concerts for Rihanna without her consent, according to the suit. That includes a 15-show tour in Latin America worth $15 million and two 15-minute sets in venues at the Calibash music festival in Los Angeles for $400,000.

“Mr. Fenty and Mr. Perkins have used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorized to act on Rihanna’s behalf, and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations throughout the world,” the documents state.

Last August, Rihanna asked her father and Perkins, who lives in southern California, to stop using her famous surname. But they “blatantly” ignored the demands “in an effort to solicit investments from third parties who were led by defendants to believe that defendants are affiliated with Rihanna and the Fenty brand.”

Fenty Entertainment did not respond to requests for comment.

Rihanna is the founder and owner of Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics company launched in 2017.

So far in its short lifespan, Fenty Beauty is already on track to outpace the wildly popular Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Beauty and Kim Kardashian’s KKW cosmetic brands. Representatives for Rihanna would not return requests for comment.