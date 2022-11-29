×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Brand Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

The suit claims the company failed to inform shoppers of recurring fees.

Rihanna during the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video.
Rihanna during the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video. Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty business is in the hot seat.  

On Monday, the lingerie, loungewear and activewear brand agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit for misleading consumers. 

The lawsuit — originally filed in August in three California district attorney’s offices, in addition to the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office — claimed that the brand cofounded by the megastar failed to inform VIP members about recurring charges in its subscription program. The brand also did not receive the proper consent for automatic renewal fees. In addition, the lawsuit alleges that the retailer incorrectly advertised prices and how to use store credit to purchase goods.  

Related Galleries

“Consumers have a right to know up front what they are paying for and how often,” Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Deng said in court documents issued by the City of Santa Clara’s Office of the District Attorney. “Businesses have a duty to be transparent about their automatic renewal charges.”

Under California law, consumer-facing internet businesses must disclose all automatic renewal charges “clearly and conspicuously,” according to documents from the Office of the District Attorney. The lawsuit claimed that VIP members were charged after their initial enrollment fees, even if they didn’t purchase additional products. Shoppers who later canceled their membership did not receive a full refund, according to the lawsuit.  

Representatives from Savage x Fenty did not respond to requests for comment on the settlement. But according to court documents, the firm cooperated with the investigation and has made changes to its website, automatic renewal notices, store credit and advertising methods. 

In addition, the company agreed to pay $1 million in civil penalties, $50,000 in investigative fees and $150,000 in restitution to previous or current California VIP members. 

Savage x Fenty has grown rapidly since 2018 — when Rihanna launched the brand online (with the help of TechStyles Fashion Group) as a women’s intimate apparel label — thanks to a mix of inclusive offerings, investor funds and Rihanna’s star power. 

Last month, the firm expanded into sportswear under the creative direction of designer Adam Selman. There’s also loungewear and men’s innerwear. Earlier this year, the brand, which has since separated from TechStyles, expanded into physical retail.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Hot Summer Bags

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Business Settles Lawsuit for $1.2 Million

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad