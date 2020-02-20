By  on February 20, 2020

Saks Fifth Avenue is facing allegations by three former sales associates claiming that it conspired with brands operating shops-in-shop to keep staff from jumping ship.

In their lawsuit filed in New York federal court on Friday, the former employees claimed they missed out on job opportunities at other luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and others because of alleged “no-hire” agreements between Saks and those brands. 

