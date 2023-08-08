Sebastian Manes Sues Chrome Hearts Over Employment Dispute

Sebastian Manes is suing his former employer Chrome Hearts over an employment-related dispute, according to court files seen by WWD.

The case, which was filed on July 24, involves Manes suing Chrome Hearts UK Limited under the category of contract — part 7 claim — employment. The exact nature of the case could not be immediately learned, however.

WWD has reached out to Chrome Hearts for a comment. Manes declined to comment on the case.

It was first reported by WWD that Manes would leave his role as buying and merchandising director for women’s, kids’, accessories, beauty, food, and restaurants at Selfridges to join Chrome Hearts as director of European operations from January 2023, after the British department store group was sold to Central Group and Signa Holding.

During his tenure, Manes was instrumental in shaping Selfridges’ fashion buying and merchandising. He helped to fill the Corner Shop with innovative brand collaborations and found ways to fuse traditional retail with shopping in the metaverse.

Six months after joining Chrome Hearts, in July, he revealed on LinkedIn that he was starting a new position as cofounder of the luxury luggage brand Harper Collective alongside Jaden Smith.

According to Companies House filings, however, Harper Collective was incorporated in February 2020 with Manes and his ex-wife, Audrey Elisabeth Manes, as directors. She resigned as a director in December 2022.

A recent filing on June 19 showed that Manes’ two children; Cristiano Minchio, a former Yeezy and Vivienne Westwood executive, and, via Young Spike Investments LLC, Smith became shareholders of the company.

The brand previewed its first range of products, “Ghost,” in early July with prices from 595 pounds for a cabin-size suitcase made with sea plastic polymer with recycled nylon interior lining from Barbour.

The Harper Collective products officially launch in the market on Tuesday. A dedicated space was unveiled on the lower ground floor of Selfridges Oxford Street store a day prior.