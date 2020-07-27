The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission has filed a preliminary notice for Under Armour, recommending legal actions be taken against the retailer and its executives for violating certain federal securities laws.

The Wells Notices — which are not formal charges or determinations by the SEC — stemmed from disclosures Under Armour made about its 2015 third quarter, or the period ending Dec. 31, 2016.

Founder and executive chairman Kevin Plank and chief financial officer David Bergman were two of the executives at the activewear and footwear company to receive Wells Notices earlier this month for allegedly pulling forward sales, or using customer sales earlier than anticipated in an effort to boost revenues during the quarter.

“Specifically, the SEC staff is focused on the company’s disclosures regarding the use of pull forward sales in order to meet sales objectives,” according to a recent 8K filing.

Under Armour has previously said its actions were appropriate and plans to “pursue the Wells Notice process, which will include the opportunity to respond to the SEC staff’s position and also expect to engage in a dialogue with the SEC staff to work toward a resolution of this matter” according to the 8K.

The retailer could not be reached for further comment.

Under Armour’s stock was down nearly 5 percent during pre-market hours Monday and is down about 60 percent year-over-year.