Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Business

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs, Copyright Concerns

StockX issued a new statement against Nike’s claims of infringement and counterfeiting, adding a new layer to the NFT and copyright suit.

StockX
StockX Courtesy Photo

As StockX and Nike Inc. square off in court, the shifting dimensions of business competition — IRL and in the still-nascent metaverse — are starting to come into focus.

StockX responded this week to Nike’s claims against its use of NFTs tied to hot sneakers and its authentication service, the latest volley in their ongoing battle. Nike in May claimed that StockX sells counterfeit sneakers and that they had purchased four fake sneakers on the platform from December 2021 to January 2022.

The resale giant said the timing of Nike’s latest allegations are “suspicious” and contradictory to their past dealings together and that Nike has sought out StockX to collaborate on authentication efforts. “Since inception, StockX authenticators have inspected more than 30,000,000 products and prevented $60 million in counterfeit sneakers from reaching buyers,” StockX said, and noted that the company has invested millions to fight counterfeiting.

Related Galleries

While it’s Nike and StockX in court, the outcome of the case could reach beyond the two companies by setting important precedent in the emerging world of metaverse-related law.

“I think NFTs are revolutionizing fashion, but what we’re seeing now is the clash between artists rights and brand rights and intellectual properties and applying existing laws to this technology,” said Francesca Witzburg, partner at Loza & Loza.

Fashion has seen companies battle with artists over intellectual property like Hermès with artist Mason Rothschild, creator of the MetaBirkins NFTs. But while Rothschild is an artist creating virtual bags as artwork, StockX is a global resale marketplace producing NFTs “to more efficiently transact in authentic goods,” the company attests.

Susan Scafidi, founder and director of Fashion Law Institute at Fordham Law School, said: “Brands as large as Nike with such recognized trademarks have been subject to appropriation art for a long time. Creators have leaned into the parody defense. Two to five years ago, most would say we don’t want to appear anti-art, but NFTs are infinitely available.…It’s not artist versus company so Nike doesn’t need to be concerned about a reputation hit stepping on a little guy. Very few companies have the size and clout of Nike, but this is a clash of titans.”

Similarly, Chanel sued The RealReal for trademark infringement, counterfeiting, false advertising and unfair competition, but that’s for physical goods compared to a digital marker.

“Even if you’re not selling, intellectual property law is about unauthorized reproduction even if it’s advertising,” Scafidi said. “StockX could be in a worse position by selling NFTs, but even creating them is using Nike for advertising and that’s where Nike doesn’t want to be.”

But Scafidi added that the two companies have more to gain together — “a rising tide lifts all boats,” she said. “When Nike is desirable on StockX and prices are rising then that’s good for Nike.”

This suit, however, draws hard lines of what companies are allowed to do by law.

The industry had seen a version of this before in the early dot-com boom. Both lawyers referred to a case between Tiffany & Co. and eBay where the former claimed eBay was liable for trademark infringement and counterfeiting. The latter would eventually win that case.

“This is similar to what we saw when eBay came out and brands freaked out, but eBay didn’t shut down and we didn’t stop using the internet,” said Witzburg. “This will be integrated into our life and we’ll create policies and procedures and rules for people to use the blockchain.

The saga between Nike and StockX began in February 2022. Nike sued StockX after it launched its Vault feature, which creates a virtual token tied to a specific set of sneakers, including Nike’s, that StockX keeps in storage.

Nike claimed that Vault encroaches on their trademark and creates confusion in the marketplace.

StockX responded saying that Vault NFTs have “no intrinsic value” and operate as “a claim ticket” showing authenticity. “It is effectively a claim ticket, or a ‘key’ to access the underlying stored item,” the company said. “Nor can the Vault NFT be traded separately, or decoupled from ownership of the underlying stored item….The actual product of value is the underlying stored item, and there is no mark-up for the actual Vault NFT.”

Blockchain authentication is a new frontier that could give companies a leg up in the fight against counterfeiting. But NFTs are not required for authenticity. For instance, Canada-based post-authentication platform Arthentix uses augmented reality and blockchain technology to confirm the validity of products and is working with retailers to do so. However, using NFTs could make authentication faster and more streamlined.

Witzburg sees this case as important as it’s one of the first applications of NFTs to verify validity. “Bad facts could create bad law and if this prevents NFTs from authenticating goods then we’re missing out on an incredible opportunity to use Blockchain technology and NFTs to authenticate goods.”

StockX’s Vault NFTs are associated with not only sneakers but trading cards, watches and action figures and brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and New Balance. So why aren’t Nike’s rivals speaking up? “One thing we often see in law is other brands watching,” Scafidi said. “Much enforcement happens behind the scenes. If one brand wins big then other brands win. They don’t have to worry about being in the headline for this than for their latest collaboration.”

Nike did not respond to a WWD query.

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Hot Summer Bags

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs,

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad