Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

A Night in Venice, Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Kicks Off Collaboration With Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Team

Accessories

Bulgari Makes a Move on the India Market

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

The U.K. label is seeking an injunction to prevent Asos using its “Osaka” trademark.

By
Tony Wilkes
Plus Icon
Hero Fiennes Tiffin Fronts Superdry "Rebels
Hero Fiennes Tiffin Fronts Superdry "Rebels and Heroes" Campaign Justin Campbell for Superdry

LONDON — Superdry has sued Asos in the High Court for allegedly copying its “Osaka” branding on sweatshirts and T-shirts.

According to court documents sent to WWD, Superdry specified five products on Asos.com bearing the “Osaka” trademark. This includes two T-shirts from New Look, one shirt from Topman and one item designed by Asos.

One oversize T-shirt from New Look featured the word Osaka in the same font as Superdry’s products, as well as the same use of the contraction “JPN” and the same use of Japanese characters.

Superdry claims it wrote to Asos in July to complain, asking the online retailer to remove the items from its website. The lawsuit states that Asos said in reply that it would remove the Osaka branded items but continued to sell them and added further Osaka-branded products.

Related Galleries

Since Asos sells Superdry clothing, the filing states that “it is inconceivable that Asos was not aware of the Osaka brand at the time it commenced the sale of the goods. It is clear that the product is designed to reproduce the look of Superdry’s goods such as to mislead the average consumer.”

The U.K. label, known for its use of Japanese culture and styling, developed the Osaka brand in 2003. Osaka, a port city, is a major commercial center of Japan. The trademark covers sweatshirts, hoodies and T-shirts, and achieved registration in 2018.

According to Superdry’s claim, the line has been a “considerable success.” Since 2015, more than 291,000 items of clothing bearing the Osaka branding had been sold by Superdry in the U.K., reaching over 5.1 million pounds in sales.

Superdry is seeking an injunction to stop Asos infringing its trademark in future. It is also seeking an inquiry as to damages.

Julian Dunkerton, Superdry’s founder, told WWD: “We are really proud of the unique design and high quality of Superdry products, which also have some of the best sustainability credentials in the industry. To safeguard consumers and protect our brand, we will always take robust action against those who produce copycat and counterfeit goods, which is particularly important as our plan to reset and reenergize the brand gathers pace. The Osaka brand is an important part of Superdry’s heritage.”

Superdry’s claim against Asos comes after a recent successful injunction against Bolf, a Polish retailer, who were found to be infringing more than 100 Superdry products, trademarks and designs.

The company added that it has been seeing a “significant increase” in counterfeit products on online platforms.

Asos declined to comment.

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Superdry Sues Asos for Alleged Copying

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad