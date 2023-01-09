×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

Thom Browne Testifies About His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

The designer has been playing sports since he was a child and used Ivy League references for the parallel bars he includes in his collection.

Thom Browne Football Capsule
Collegiate references are an integral part of the Thom Browne collection. Courtesy

NEW YORKThom Browne’s lifelong love of sports — and the long road he traveled to become a successful fashion designer — was center stage on Monday during his testimony in the trademark infringement trial with Adidas centering around the use of stripes.

Browne told his life story to the eight-person jury at Manhattan’s Southern District Court, relating that he grew up in a sports-obsessed household in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with six siblings and was encouraged from a very young age to be active. So he took up swimming and played tennis in high school and continued to swim competitively during his college years at Notre Dame. He still swims but also runs, he said.

Related Galleries

Browne graduated with a business degree but rather than going to law school to follow in the footsteps of his attorney parents, he spent several years seeking his own path. He worked at a consulting firm in New York — was a receptionist but got fired because he “hung up on people,” he said — dabbled in film and commercial production and spent five years in Los Angeles doing odd jobs and struggling to survive.

“I was broke,” he said.

It wasn’t until a friend in California created a collection from vintage clothing that a lightbulb went off in Browne’s head. “It was my entry into something I would think about for myself,” he said.

So he sold his car, moved back to New York and got a job working in the Giorgio Armani showroom before Ralph Lauren hired him to be creative director of the iconic American designer’s newly acquired Club Monaco division, which “got me into the design side,” he told the court. That path eventually led Browne to create his own collection in his apartment and launch his own brand in 2003. From the beginning, Browne said, his design aesthetic centered around the blending of tailored clothing with sportswear, or what he referred to countless times during his testimony as “tailored sportswear.”

He said that during his time at Ralph Lauren, he learned the importance of creating an “external signifier” to define his collection. In Browne’s case, he turned to his love of sports and settled on the three stripes that have been pervasive for years in varsity sweaters and other collegiate pieces.

He testified that it was in 2007 that his then-chief executive officer Tom Becker got a call from an in-house attorney at Adidas protesting the three stripes he had been using as a “design choice” on luxury sweatpants, sweatshirts and other products. “Initially, it was frustrating,” Browne told the court, “because my inspiration was from a varsity reference,” but the “last thing I wanted to do was get into a fight with a big company like Adidas.” So he decided to look for an alternative.

After brainstorming with his design team, Browne decided to use four bars because they “looked the best and stayed true to the original inspiration,” he said, which was Ivy League sporting references.

As evidence, his attorney showed sketches from the fall 2008 collection with cardigans sporting three bars next to sketches from the spring 2009 collection showing four parallel bars as an indication of the designer’s willingness to make the change at Adidas’ request.

Not hearing anything else from the German sports brand for 10 years, Browne and his team went on to build the business by adding more product categories, stores and distribution, but always staying true to his original concept — to offer American-inspired fashion that “melded handmade tailoring and sportswear,” he said.

The designer’s legal team handed several items with the four bars to Browne in the witness chair that the designer used to illustrate his distinct designs to the jury. Countless times he referred to the pieces as “tailored sportswear,” whether they were a navy blazer with four tonal stripes on the sleeve or a cashmere hoodie with matching sweatpants.

Browne then testified about the grosgrain ribbon that has now become a trademark of the brand when used as a locker hook on the backs of garments or shoes.

“Every collection and garment I design has a sporting reference,” he said. But the grosgrain red, white and blue locker loop ribbon has become a trademark of the company while the four parallel bars on the garments or the same ribbon running down the leg are instead a “design choice,” Browne said.

In an attempt to distinguish between tailored clothing and sportswear in the collection, Charles Henn, Adidas’ attorney, held up an assortment of the physical product and also used computer images of pieces such as pleated skirts and trench coats and asked Browne to describe them. He answered the same way each time: “tailored sportswear.”

As reported, Adidas and Thom Browne are locked in a battle over whether the designer infringed on the activewear brand’s longstanding trademark for three parallel stripes.

Adidas is seeking $867,225 in damages as well as the $7,011,961 in profits it alleges the fashion designer made from selling apparel and footwear with stripes.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Hot Summer Bags

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Thom Browne Testifies to His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad