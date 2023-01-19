×
Under Armour Wins Trademark Infringement Case Against Armorina

A jury ruled the New York-based women's activewear brand would have to change its name but can remain in business.

Armorina
The Armorina website. courtesy

In the latest trademark infringement lawsuit in the apparel industry, Under Armour has prevailed in its long-running case against Armorina, a women’s activewear and lifestyle brand based in New York.

Earlier this week, a Maryland jury found that Armorina’s name was too similar to that of the Baltimore-based sports giant and could cause confusion in the market.  

The case was tried from Jan. 9 to 12 and the jury found “by a preponderance of the evidence, that defendant Armorina Inc. infringed by using its Armorina mark in a manner likely to cause confusion about the source, affiliation, sponsorship or approval of its products with Under Armour and/or its Armour mark,” according to court papers.

The jury found that Armorina began using its mark well after Under Armour become famous and as a result, it is “likely to cause dilution of the Under Armour trademark.”

An injunction was issued barring Armorina from using that name, but the court ruled the company can remain in business and continue to produce its collection so long as it does so under an alternate name. Jurors only awarded Under Armour damages of $1 for infringement and $1 for dilution.

Joseph Allen, an attorney for Armorina, declined to comment Thursday about what name the company will operate under in the future.

Armorina was founded in 2018 by Juliet Huang who said during her testimony that the brand was inspired by suits of armor she saw at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and she was only marginally aware of Under Armour.

Under Armour sued Armorina in Maryland district court four years ago.

This case follows a similar lawsuit between Adidas and Thom Browne with the German sporting goods company suing the designer for the use of stripes on some of his garments. A jury in New York sided with Browne and said he could continue to use four bars on his apparel, footwear and accessories.

