Seven for All Mankind Campaigns With Cara Delevingne

British model and actress Cara Delevingne has become the face of the spring campaign for Seven For All Mankind.

“Denim is a fantastic, enduring style statement and an essential part of how I express my style,” Delevingne said. “I am excited that Seven For All Mankind is creating more inclusive fits and embracing responsible practices in their designs.”

“This is a magic moment for our brand. We are taking it back to our core values, and reinterpreting them in a way that’s more modern and relevant for our consumer,” said Francesca Toninato, chief executive officer of Seven For All Mankind, a division of Delta Galil Industries Ltd.

“Cara embodies our brand values,” Toninato added. “She has a free-spirited style, an effortless, chic attitude, and she is very outspoken. She’s a natural fit for our brand, which is female-led and seeks to empower strong, entrepreneurial women who use their influence to support important causes. Throughout her career, Cara has proudly demonstrated her originality, unique style and free spirit, which is all reflected in the new campaign.

“Fashion has become less structured as a result of the pandemic, and the spring 2022 campaign reflects this new lifestyle, embracing a carefree attitude, while still maintaining a refined and effortless feel,” Toninato said.

She said Delevingne was keen to partner with a brand that embraces sustainability. “A couple of years ago, we started a journey to sustainability. By 2023, at least 80 percent of our products would have sustainable content. We are confident that we will get there earlier than 2023.”

The new campaign underscores the brand’s reinterpreted, relaxed fits, displaying “a little bit of a slouchy attitude with casual elegance,” and jeans with straight legs and wider legs. “We’re reinterpreting our iconic fit of the ’90S in a more relaxed way,” Toninato said.

The spring 2022 collection has three key stories: “Take Flight,” which is about “creative expression” and incorporates a symbolic bird design and decorative embroidery; “Easy Fits,” which has a modern approach toward fit, with slouchy, laid-back styles, and “No Filter” denim designed with triple core yarn for a flexible fit “that embraces all of you and body positivity.”

Denim remains the biggest part of the collection, and the company is growing its selection of jackets, skirts, jumpsuits, dresses — all in denim. “It’s a clear direction of growth for us as a brand, in trying to portray this image of a casual, elegant brand,” Toninato said.

She cited Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus as key retail accounts. There are also 100 Seven For All Mankind shops around the world, some company-owned, others operated by partners. They are being elevated with enhanced service, including VIP rooms, and refitted to be easier to shop, Toninato said.

Despite the pandemic and global supply chain issues, Toninato said the company has kept retail prices stable, to a large degree by by consolidating its business with key suppliers. Prices start at $169, but $200 has become “the sweet spot” of the range because there’s typically “richer detailing, embroidery and washes” in the designs.

She also said, “We are in the process of aligning the message — making sure we are catering to the needs of different regions around the world but the messaging has to be consistent.…Having recently celebrated our 20th anniversary, we look toward the post-pandemic future with a sense of optimism that will set the foundation for our evolution, while staying true to our DNA.”

As part of the Delevingne partnership and campaign, Seven For All Mankind has donated to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, while jointly developing content to bring awareness to the causes her foundation supports. These include COVID-19 relief, women’s shelters, food banks, mental health, LGBTQ and health care, and organizations such as The Trevor Project, GLAAD, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America and The Getty COVID Relief.

Among her credits, Delevingne won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards twice, and starred in the films “Paper Towns,” “Suicide Squad” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”