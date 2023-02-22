Adidas Renews MLS Deal With Major Multiyear Partnership Extension

Major League Soccer and Adidas are continuing their partnership. On Wednesday, the MLS announced a multiyear extension with the athletic company. Under the agreement, Adidas will continue as the official supplier for the MLS, its clubs and youth academies.

According to WWD and FN sister brand Sportico, the deal is a six-year extension that will pay the League $830 million through 2030.

Since 1996, Adidas has been a founding, strategic partner of the professional soccer league in North America, helping it grow its business. Adidas will continue to bolster key development efforts, such as MLS Next Pro and MLS Next, which aims to foster the pro-player pathway from the youth academies through to the MLS.

As part of the renewed, long-term agreement, Adidas will remain the official sponsor, footwear provider and apparel provider, outfitting all clubs with jerseys, shoes, training gear and sideline apparel, as well as the official match ball for all MLS properties.

“It is incredible to see the growth and success of the League and soccer in North America and the work that has been done,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a statement. “Soccer is an important part of our history and who we are at Adidas. We are committed to helping grow the game and could not be more excited as we approach the 2026 World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.”

MLS commissioner Don Garber added: “Adidas had been helping to drive the popularity of MLS and the sport of soccer in North America for generations and we look forward to working closely with them to accelerate our growth leading into and following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

This month, Major League Soccer enters its 28th season.