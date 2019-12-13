Seeing advertisements is inevitable in today’s social media-obsessed world. Though despite being consistently surrounded by them, findings from an ad relevancy survey by Disqo, the consumer insights platform, show a majority (82 percent) of consumers still want to see ads, as long as they are relevant to them.

“Advertising can provide a positive experience, provided the content resonates with its audience,” said Barbie Koelker, vice president of marketing at Disqo. “[Our] study illuminates both the need and opportunity for marketers to make their campaigns more relevant, as the vast majority of people expressed having a positive reaction when they see a relevant ad, yet 40 percent of people find few ads to be relevant.”

According to Disqo, while an ad’s messaging is always of utmost importance, an ad’s relevance varies from person to person, making it just as important for companies to understand what will drive desired emotional and behavioral responses. And while 53 percent of respondents agreed that they are seeing relevant ads, 30 percent of respondents were neutral.

Further, findings showed that a majority, 60 percent, of respondents, felt at least half of the ads they see are relevant. However, findings also showed that only 43 percent of respondents felt they had recently seen ads that were relevant, and 23 percent felt ads have been irrelevant.

In its report, Disqo notes that findings of what constitutes as relevant should be broken down to find how relevancy varies across consumers. When asked, 46 percent of respondents claimed they found an ad to be relevant if the content was “of interest,” followed by 22 percent who said an ad was relevant if it “satisfies a need,” and 15 percent who said an ad needs to “satisfy a want” to be relevant.

Relevancy of an ad directly impacts audience sentiment and consumer behavior, according to Disqo’s report. In fact, findings showed 81 percent of consumers feel happy when they see a relevant ad and 57 percent of consumers report feeling unhappy when seeing irrelevant ads.

“As many people described relevant advertising simply as that which is interesting, it’s up to marketers to do the attitudinal and behavioral research necessary to discover what drives interest,” said Koelker.