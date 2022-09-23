Aéropostale Links With Cotton Incorporated for Cotton Shop

Aéropostale and Cotton Incorporated have teamed up to curate a collection of cotton looks, and are now in a mood to celebrate — quietly.

The retailer launched the Aero x Cotton shop at its stores and on its website, featuring soft cotton pieces for everyone.

To mark the new collaboration, the pair sponsored the four-day Thicket Silent Disco at Firefly Music Festival, which started Thursday.

The festival, attended by Aéropostale ambassadors and friends of the brand, attracts roughly 50,000 music fans daily. Silent discos use headphones, creating a quieter experience that still brings the group together.

“Firefly felt like the perfect place to bring our partnership with Cotton Incorporated to life through an activation that celebrates friends, fashion, music and the natural fabric we all love: cotton,” said Natalie Apprendi-Levy, chief executive officer of Aéropostale.

Aéropostale and Cotton Incorporated sponsored a silent disco at the Firefly Music Festival.

Marissa Barlin, director of brand partnerships at Cotton Incorporated, added: “The first-time collaboration between Cotton Incorporated and Aéropostale just makes sense. With the brand’s wide range of cotton-rich offerings and their real appreciation for the fiber’s inherent benefits, it’s been a natural fit working together. The curated cotton collections for girls and guys offer a variety of key basics as well as fashion pieces that will allow customers to easily find styles that keep them on-trend and feeling comfortable.”

This is the second year that Aéropostale partnered with the silent disco, which is a highlight for the festival.

The retailer is owned by SPARC, a venture between brand specialist Authentic Brands Group and real estate giant Simon Property Group that also houses Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Forever 21 and more.