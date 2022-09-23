×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Max Mara Spring 2023

Fashion

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

Aéropostale Links With Cotton Incorporated for Cotton Shop

Aéropostale and the Cotton group celebrate, quietly, at the Firefly Music Festival’s Thicket Silent Disco.

silent disco cotton aeropostale people partying
The scene at the silent disco. Courtesy

Aéropostale and Cotton Incorporated have teamed up to curate a collection of cotton looks, and are now in a mood to celebrate — quietly. 

The retailer launched the Aero x Cotton shop at its stores and on its website, featuring soft cotton pieces for everyone.

To mark the new collaboration, the pair sponsored the four-day Thicket Silent Disco at Firefly Music Festival, which started Thursday. 

The festival, attended by Aéropostale ambassadors and friends of the brand, attracts roughly 50,000 music fans daily. Silent discos use headphones, creating a quieter experience that still brings the group together.  

Related Galleries

“Firefly felt like the perfect place to bring our partnership with Cotton Incorporated to life through an activation that celebrates friends, fashion, music and the natural fabric we all love: cotton,” said Natalie Apprendi-Levy, chief executive officer of Aéropostale.

Aéropostale and Cotton Incorporated sponsored a silent disco at the Firefly Music Festival.

Marissa Barlin, director of brand partnerships at Cotton Incorporated, added: “The first-time collaboration between Cotton Incorporated and Aéropostale just makes sense. With the brand’s wide range of cotton-rich offerings and their real appreciation for the fiber’s inherent benefits, it’s been a natural fit working together. The curated cotton collections for girls and guys offer a variety of key basics as well as fashion pieces that will allow customers to easily find styles that keep them on-trend and feeling comfortable.”

This is the second year that Aéropostale partnered with the silent disco, which is a highlight for the festival. 

The retailer is owned by SPARC, a venture between brand specialist Authentic Brands Group and real estate giant Simon Property Group that also houses Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Forever 21 and more.

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Hot Summer Bags

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Aéropostale Links with Cotton Incorporated for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad