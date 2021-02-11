PARIS – Digital men’s fashion shows are gaining more traction as brands become better at leveraging their own social media platforms and celebrity influencers to draw eyeballs to their collections, according to a report published by Launchmetrics on Thursday.

“In contrast to the last men’s fashion weeks, which took place over the summer, many of the brands were more prepared and had the time and experience needed to execute a strong digital fashion week campaign. As a result, the figures were much higher than the previous season,” the data research and insights company said.

The Media Impact Value generated by Paris Men’s Fashion Week jumped by 137 percent compared to the previous season to $39.5 million. The measure, based on a proprietary algorithm, estimates the value of coverage across social networks and in the media.

Brands got creative about using celebrities and influencers to drive attendance at the virtual events, in particular leveraging personalities with engaged followings across Asia-Pacific, which has become a crucial battleground for luxury houses as one of the few regions to relax restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louis Vuitton tapped South Korean boy band BTS and rapper Mino, Colombian singer Maluma and Indian actor Ranveer Singh to generate interest in its fall 2021 collection designed by Virgil Abloh. Its show generated almost $15 million in MIV, the highest score in Paris, with celebrities alone contributing $4.1 million.

Vuitton’s most successful post featured the members of BTS receiving and assembling their show invitations, which included a rubber-band airplane. The clip was viewed 1.1 million times on Instagram and generated $436,000 in MIV overall. Vuitton reported the show was viewed 105 million times between Jan. 21 and 26.

Dior ranked second at Paris Men’s Fashion Week with more than $8 million in MIV, up 280 percent from the previous season. The top post for the brand came from South Korean rapper Oh Se-hun. His photo of his show invitation garnered more than 1.5 million likes on Instagram and was valued a $1.1 million in MIV.

Italian brands used a similar strategy, helping to drive MIV for Milan Men’s Fashion Week up 7 percent versus the previous season, despite the absence of major brands such as Gucci, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana.

Prada was the top-ranking brand, generating $9.4 million in MIV for its first men’s collection jointly designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, up 117 percent from the previous collection. The “Raf Simons” keyword alone drove an increase of $2.4 million in MIV, illustrating the designer’s star power.

The show was a hit in China, with coverage generating nearly $800,000 in MIV.

Fendi used its show as an opportunity to announce that Zhang Ruoyun was joining its roster of brand ambassadors. A total of 12 posts were related to the Chinese actor, generating $342,000 in MIV for Fendi’s social channels. The show ranked second overall in Milan, with a total MIV of $7.3 million.

Meanwhile, Ermenegildo Zegna arrived in fourth position with $1.6 million in MIV. Chinese social media accounted for 43 percent of its overall brand performance, with the top contribution coming from brand ambassador Li Xian, who generated $202,000 in MIV with his post on Weibo.

The picture was slightly different for Paris Couture Week, as the absence of certain major brands weighed on the MIV, which totaled $67 million.

The top brand was Chanel, with MIV increasing 33 percent to $27.7 million, helped by posts from Phoebe Tonkin, G-Dragon, Marion Cotillard and Penélope Cruz.

Fendi came second, with $14.9 million, as the brand’s first collection designed by Kim Jones garnered significant attention. It also generated the top post of the season, coming from model Bella Hadid and valued at $781,000 in MIV.

Dior ranked third, with $9 million in MIV. Japanese actress Yuko Araki generated MIV of $227,000 with two posts for the brand, which also leveraged its @Diormakeup channel to drive an extra $579,000, making it the highest ranking partner voice of the season.

Launchmetrics had previously reported that combined MIV for the men’s and couture fashion weeks in July 2020 was $65.1 million, of which $50.8 million was generated by couture and $14.3 million by men’s. It has since changed its methodology to allow for a longer tallying period, meaning the comparable total figure for last season is $71.4 million.

