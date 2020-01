MILAN — “We have to walk the talk, ” said Bally’s chief executive officer Nicolas Girotto, emphasizing the company’s long-term sustainability objectives. “Today brands must have purpose beyond profit, and leverage their reach and vitality to address global issues.”

Girotto and Bally are putting good intentions into actions and the executive unveiled to WWD the second chapter of the Bally Peak Outlook initiative, first launched last year. Further signaling the company’s engagement, Bally, a signatory of the global Fashion Pact, will upload its Sustainability Roadmap on its web site on Jan. 28, based on four pillars — transparency, quality, collaboration and progress — with the goal to reduce the company’s footprint. “We owe this transparency to the customer,” said Girotto. “We are being proactive and have concrete targets.” Girotto underscored how the company’s efforts were all “fundamental” and “not a marketing gimmick.”