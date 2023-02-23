×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Fashion

Kim Jones Spiked Fendi’s Sophisticated Fall 2023 Show With Punk

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

On Wednesday night, the Kering-owned luxury brand shared a teaser video of its upcoming fall 2023 collection on Weibo. It garnered more than 2.53 million views.

A recent Bottega Veneta social media campaign featuring Chinese supermodel Wenqin Wang.
A recent Bottega Veneta social media campaign featuring Chinese supermodel Wenqin Wang. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — Bottega Veneta, which quietly left Weibo two years ago, returned to the Chinese social media platform just as quietly.

On Wednesday night, the Kering-owned luxury brand shared a teaser video of its upcoming fall 2023 collection, which garnered more than 2.53 million views.

On Thursday, another moody 15-second video was posted to provide more clues to the show. The account gained more than 2,000 followers at the time of publication. A similar video was shared by Matthieu Blazy, the brand’s creative director, and @Newbottega, a fan account with more than 1.2 million followers, on Instagram.

Related Galleries

Bottega Veneta’s revived Weibo Account

A company representative declined to comment on the relaunch.

The Weibo resurrection signals a shift in social media strategy that could help the brand gain broader visibility in the Chinese luxury market. China follows different strategies in social media compared to the global market in terms of digital play, cultural references and relationships with brands, according to a recent Bain report.

During former creative director Daniel Lee‘s reign, Bottega Veneta abruptly went dark on all major social media platforms in January 2022, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Weibo. At the time, the brand had more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 270,000 followers on Weibo.

“Regarding its digital communication strategy, it’s not disappearing from social networks — it’s merely using them differently,” Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault explained at the time.

“Bottega has decided, in line with its positioning, to lean much more on its ambassadors and fans by giving them the material they need to talk about the brand through various social networks, by letting them speak for the brand rather than doing it itself,” Pinault added.

As far as social media exposure goes, the brand will be leveraging K-pop stars to drive online traffic.

South Korean boy band BTS’ Kim Namjoon, known by his stage name RM, will attend the brand’s fashion show in Milan on Saturday. Kim, who has almost 42 million followers on Instagram, is said to have signed on as the new face of Bottega Veneta. Recently, Kim’s bandmate Park Jimin signed on as a global ambassador at Dior, while Valentino secured Suga, or Min Yoongi, as a brand ambassador.

Amber Kuo, the Taiwanese singer and actress, will also attend the runway show. Kuo, who has more than 3 million followers on Weibo, is known for her performance in the Chinese film “Tiny Times,” a movie often dubbed as the mainland China version of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Mika Hashizume, another frequent collaborator of the brand in the Chinese market, will be noticeably missing this season. Hashizume, the Japanese American heartthrob with more than 2.4 million followers on Weibo, gained popularity for competing in the Chinese singing survival show “Chuang2021.” He will be touring with his band Into1 in Suzhou this weekend.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Hot Summer Bags

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bottega Veneta Returns to Chinese Social Media After Two-year Hiatus

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad