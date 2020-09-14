Delivering Good, the charity bringing fashion, home and children’s merchandise to the needy, aims to raise $2 million at its annual gala Nov. 4, where Terry J. Lundgren, Michael Kors, Angela Chan, Amanda and Karen Zuckerman, and American Eagle Outfitters will be honored.

Lundgren, former chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while designer Kors will receive the Vanguard Award.

Chan, managing director and president of Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies, and Amanda and Karen Zuckerman, cofounders of Dormify, will receive the Women of Inspiration Award, and American Eagle Outfitters will be honored with the Impact Award. Delivering Good is combining its Annual Gala and Women of Inspiration Luncheon into a single event this year.

Whoopi Goldberg will be the special guest, and Ken Downing, chief creative officer of Triple Five Group, the developer of American Dream in New Jersey, will emcee the event.

Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization decided to share this year’s gala via streamed video and sell virtual tables for the event. However, there will also be a limited live audience at the Empire State Building, where the event is being staged.

Since the organization was founded in 1985, it has distributed more than $2 billion in donations of new clothing and essentials. The proceeds from the gala will be used to cover the costs of distributing donations.

According to Stacy Berns, who is chairing the event, the organization’s work is of the utmost importance considering all the challenges facing the nation this year – the pandemic, wildfires on the West Coast, unemployment and rising homelessness.

This year’s theme for the event, “Coming Together to Create a More Equitable World,” is particularly timely.

Along with all the awards, the event will feature talks with leading philanthropists from the fashion world and musical performances.

“In these extraordinary times, it’s more important than ever that our entire industry come together to help those in need,” said Andrea Weiss, Delivering Good’s board chair. “All of the honorees we are recognizing this year are dedicated to giving back and we are proud to acknowledge their efforts and contributions as we share this celebration virtually with our guests via our telecast.”

Kors’ namesake company has donated $35 million in products to Delivering Good this year to distribute to people in need.

American Eagle Outfitters is being recognized with the Impact Award, for its holiday 2019 purpose marketing program with Delivering Good. The campaign was the most successful to date for Delivering Good, with consumers and associates raising $1.5 million to support homeless youth and disadvantaged young adults. This year and into 2021, the program will make a significant impact in U.S markets where high numbers of youth and young adults are affected by homelessness.

The Delivering Good event will include a streamed auction featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences led by Lydia Fenet, global managing director, strategic partnerships, and Lead Benefit Auctioneer at Christie’s Auction House.

The virtual gala telecast will be free, at DGGala.org. Contact DCGala@Sequence-Events.com for sponsorship information or to purchase a virtual table or VIP package.