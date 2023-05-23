×
Equinox to Partner With High-end Brands With New Circle Program

StockX, Bezel and Oura are among the launch partners, with fashion brands to come in the future.

Equinox Circle
The logo for the new Equinox Circle program. Courtesy of Equinox

Equinox is expanding the benefits it offers to members by partnering with other luxury brands in fashion, travel, nutrition and entertainment.

Called Equinox Circle, the program is the brainchild of Julia Kim, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for the high-end fitness company.

Kim said this is seen as a way to further engage its members by offering perks outside the “four walls” of Equinox’s 100-plus fitness clubs.

The launch will include eight brands including StockX, Bezel and Oura, and will expand to include fashion brands in the future, Kim said.

For 30 years, Equinox has steered clear of partnering with other brands, choosing instead to offer members a place to escape the rigors of their daily lives. “We even have a kids’ club where you can leave your kids while you focus on ‘you time.’ But the world has changed,” Kim said, and it was time to adapt.

So Kim and her team spent a year talking to a variety of companies in an array of categories with a similar customer demographic before settling on the first eight. “We wanted no more than 10,” she said, adding that this is “not a perks program but curated and unique offerings across a range of luxury categories.”

Kim said that the launch is just a “stepping stone” to additional partnerships and a loyalty program to come later this year.

For now, all Equinox members will be able to work with StockX, the resale site, to gain exclusive access to events and products — from sneakers to fashion — selected by Equinox trainers and StockX staff.

Bezel will offer a dedicated concierge to assist Equniox members with sourcing and purchasing luxury watches, a $250 credit valid toward any purchase, and access to exclusive events to try on select products and learn more about Bezel’s authentication process.

Equinox Circle will also work with Oura, a Swedish health technology company known for its smart ring that is used to track sleep and physical activity. Oura has worked in the past with Gucci, and Equinox is following “the same playbook,” Kim said, offering exclusive access to the Equinox Rest and Recovery Kit which includes an Oura Ring in select colors, an Equinox ring cover, charger, ring pouch, and a 12-month complimentary subscription.

The other companies that are part of the initial Equinox Circle launch are Blade, the helicopter commuter company; Dorsia, a company that can snag reservations to events and restaurants in New York, Los Angeles and Miami; Indagare, a high-end travel agency, and Thorne, a prepared meal delivery service.

She said the program is not about making money for Equinox but instead about providing additional value to members outside of the sports clubs.

Kim said Equinox Circle will be available to all members and will be promoted through the company’s mobile app. The company will also host press and influencer events in New York and Los Angeles for the launch.

