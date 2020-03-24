By  on March 24, 2020

Event agencies are still in crisis mode amid rampant cancellations, but predict that fashion and luxury marketers will more quickly adopt digital capabilities.

“​We have been swamped with requests of how to begin creating virtual experiences. There has been a huge surge of interest in virtual, augmented and mixed realities,” said Matthew Drinkwater, head of the Fashion Innovation Agency at London College of Fashion. “Currently, it’s not as if brands have another choice. Events have to stop, so if they want to continue communicating they will have to look at digital alternatives.”

