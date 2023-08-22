EXCLUSIVE: Graff Unveils New Brand Campaign, Launches Logo and Monogram

PARIS — High jewelry house Graff is refocusing its brand communications, marked by a new campaign featuring Rianne Van Rompaey, a refined logo and a new monogram.

The first image in the series shows the Dutch model sitting in car — notably in signature Graff green — with her hair blowing in the wind while wearing a simple white tank top and multiple pieces from its Butterfly collection.

The campaign is meant to highlight a new creative direction for Graff to focus on accessible items and collection-led pieces, a notable shift for the house, which is perhaps best known for its pedigreed pieces and exceptional stones.

The family-owned-and-operated house has worked with some historically significant jewels, including the Windsor Yellow Diamonds, and rare, record-breaking stones such as the Lesedi La Rona, unveiled in 2019 as the largest square emerald-cut diamond in the world.

The breezy first images of the campaign are built around the Butterfly collection, with pieces designed to be worn every day as the brand seeks to reach a younger audience.

“It’s not that anything was missing as such,” chief executive officer Francois Graff told WWD of transforming the communications strategy. “We are renowned for our rare and historical diamonds. However, it is crucial that we continue to communicate that each Graff jewel is crafted with the same exacting attention to detail,” he said.

The company has refined the font for the logo minimizing the serif, while the monogram is a brand new design derived from geometry. “Moving forward, [the monogram] will be a key brand signifier,” said Graff.

“Our new creative direction strengthens our brand codes while communicating the breadth of our jewelry collections,” the company added. It’s less a big change than a subtle introduction of additional aspects of the Graff brand, which includes fragrance.

“This evolution is something that never stops. As our business expands, it is imperative that we continually reevaluate every aspect of what we do,” the CEO said.

The new Graff logo featured in the ad campaign.

“The first look has a certain lightness to it, but that’s not the whole story,” said chief marketing officer Bernadette Kennedy of the campaign launch.

Additional images from the Tilda’s Bow and Wild Flower collections, as well as a holiday campaign around high jewelry, will follow in a sequence meant to showcase different entry points to the brand.

The campaign will be launched globally across “digital, social, print and outdoor advertising, plus all Graff channels to solidify the brand visuals,” Graff added of the new look. The visuals will “present a strong and cohesive message across our global business while ensuring that Graff remains relevant in a dynamic and ever-changing world.”

That will also translate to a boutique strategy of “holistic client service” across its 60-plus stores worldwide, with an increased focus on customer service and post-purchase care.

The brand is set to open a new boutique at South Coast Plaza in Orange County, California, before the end of 2023. There are at least six other openings slated to roll out globally over the next 18 months.

“Our expansion program provides us with the opportunity to reach new international audiences. As we do this, we attract a younger and more diverse clientele,” Graff added.

The campaign was styled by Emmanuelle Alt and shot by photographer Mikael Jansson, at the historical Villa La Vigie just outside of Monaco.