Field Notes: Consumer Engagement

Consumer marketing is not for the faint-hearted, but a heavy lean into niche analytics may help clear the path to reaching the right audience, according to Amperity, a consumer data platform that calls Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Under Armour, Kroger and Lucky Brand clients.

Jeanne Jones, vice president of community and customer marketing at Amperity, told WWD that marketers have one of the most challenging roles in the business-to-consumer space. “They’re tasked with engaging customers across an ever-growing number of channels and are expected to do so more in a more holistic, personalized manner. To do so, they must know exactly who their customers are and how they’re using these distinct channels.”

Jones said that as marketers prepare to lose access to third-party cookies (cookies created by domains other than the site one is directly visiting), first-party data (cookies stored by the domain one is directly visiting) and other tools that help brands discern their customers’ needs and wants “will be even more critical to delivering unique connections with customers.”

And as far as consumer loyalty, Jones explained that consumers “have an ever-growing number of options for engaging with brands, which means the data they’re sharing about themselves is also growing. There’s an expectation that when a customer gives a brand permission to gather information about them, there will be a payoff in the form of a more personalized experience.”

But Jones adds that still, most brands fail to solve the challenge of collecting and connecting all the data from various channels, which “hinders their ability to deliver a fantastic customer experience.”

“The reality is, consumers are finicky. By not connecting these digital and physical dots, businesses risk taking a hit to their brand loyalty, leading to significant consumer churn and lost revenue,” she noted.

Jones said marketing experts and veterans in the space might argue that “brands and marketers are missing a unified view of their customer is because the data built over time is inherently messy and living in silos,” she said. “Bringing that data together in a coherent manner can be challenging, but crucial for understanding why consumers make choices and which motivators are meaningful in turning them into a lifetime customer.”

Lastly, Jones emphasized that it’s important for marketers to recognize that some of the “very best customers have the messiest data because they are engaging with more channels and completing more transactions, which creates more opportunity for missing or mislabeled data. Embrace the business of customer experience by ensuring the data foundation driving your personalization efforts is on solid ground.”

