FN CEO Summit 2023: New Speakers Revealed for Major Miami Event

With the FN CEO Summit fast approaching, the event has added several speakers to the roster.

The event is making a major return to Miami for the first time since 2019. It kicks off with an evening cocktail on April 19; a full day of content on April 20, including a special dinner, and a farewell breakfast on April 21.

Some of the most important power players in the business will take the stage to discuss the key opportunities and formidable challenges that are unfolding during a critical year for the industry — from leadership shifts and the retail shakeout to sourcing, sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Confirmed speakers include: Under Armour founder and executive chairman Kevin Plank; power duo Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger; Arezzo & Co. CEO Alexandre Birman; Wolverine Worldwide Inc. president and CEO Brendan Hoffman; New Balance Athletics Inc. president and CEO Joe Preston; and Peter Land, chief communications and sustainability officer at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Jarvis Sam, the former chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Nike Inc., who recently founded his own DE&I firm, will lead a special diversity panel. More speakers will be announced in the coming days.

Topics to be discussed include:

The Evolving C-suite: How leadership is being redefined

The Ever-Changing Retail Landscape: The return of brick-and-mortar, DTC shakeout

The Three Ss: Sourcing, Sustainability and Supply Chain Issues

DEI: What’s Working, What Isn’t and Where the Industry Should Go Next

How AI and the Metaverse are impacting business

Where Emerging Talent Meets Emerging Market Opportunities

