Political Statements, Y2K and Footwear Generate Fashion Searches: Lyst

The latest quarterly Lyst Index shows that viral fashion trends generated by TikTok and hit shows like “Euphoria” coexist with political statements.

Balenciaga remained at the top of the hottest brands ranking, with demand spiking 108 percent in the period. This was mostly driven by the fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, during which creative director Demna addressed the Russian invasion of Ukraine head-on with his powerful show, which had models walking in a giant snow globe and sometimes resembling refugees fleeing war.

Lyst hottest brands ranking for first-quarter 2022 Courtesy

“Demna’s Balenciaga seems untouchable right now,” the report said. “Balenciaga is rewriting the rules of what it means to be a luxury fashion brand today, and supercharging customer intent in the process. In terms of generating brand heat, social buzz and hard sales around key products.”

Glenn Marten’s Diesel is rising quickly on the relatively stable ranking. Thanks to the buzzy Milan show, and celebrity appearances on the likes of Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion, the brand climbed 31 spots, entering the top 20 rankings for the first time.

Miu Miu landed in tenth place, as its viral miniskirt caused a 400 percent increase in searches over the past three months. Demand for Rick Owens is also high. The brand reentered the ranking after six months, as global searches for the brand jumped 68 percent in the quarter.

Lyst hottest women’s and men’s products rankings for first-quarter 2022. Courtesy

The top men’s and women’s products rankings are heavily influenced by the resurgence of Y2K style and TikTok trends. Some 60 percent of the products in the rankings are footwear, including Moon Boots, UGGs, heels and loafers.

Naked Wolfe’s platform boots, seen on Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Rosalía, topped the women’s list. The hashtag of the brand has amassed more than 113 million views on TikTok.

Meanwhile, New Balance’s sneaker collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore scored the top spot on the men’s list.