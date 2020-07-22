ForwardPMX, the brand performance and full-service media agency, said it was picked by Mulberry to lead the brand’s “performance marketing program” in China, which includes “organic social and biddable media, as well as overall campaign management across key local platforms in the region, such as Weibo and WeChat.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a statement from ForwardPMX, the British luxury brand has made “substantial headway in their international strategy” and will work in partnership with the firm “to spearhead brand awareness and channel growth through full-funnel activity and scaling their business effectively through crucial local platforms.”

Yanyan Froud, regional vice president of APAC & RU at ForwardPMX, told WWD that through the COVID-19 outbreak, “Mulberry has been able to succeed through some quick wins in digital. Moving forward, they’re preparing for the rebound by testing new campaigns across all digital channels, and will focus more on building their social CRM, which is now more important than ever.

As reported in WWD earlier this month, Mulberry said it was restructuring its business — which followed a workforce reduction of 25 percent announced in June — to include no longer selling ready-to-wear as well as footwear. The luxury brand will, instead, focus on the company’s core leather goods offerings. The push deeper into China by Mulberry and other brands is based on the strength of the country’s use of social media as a conversion generating platform.

“There is so much activity across social channels with consumers in China, and being able to access the data from social and apply it meaningfully to customer outreach and driving sales is what will help set luxury brands apart,” Froud added.

The agency said the partnership will be managed out of its office in Shanghai, where “the teams will be focused on reaching social-savvy luxury consumers in China with communication and e-commerce strategies aimed at the channels that are most relevant to their lives.”

Charlotte O’Sullivan, global marketing director of Mulberry, praised ForwardPMX in a statement, and said the agency’s “in-depth knowledge of the luxury sector and the continually advancing digital landscape in China makes them the right partner to help us develop the brand further in the region successfully.”

“Chinese consumers are a key focus of our international growth strategy, and we want to ensure the brand resonates strongly with local preferences and consumer needs,” O’Sullivan noted.

ForwardPMX has 20 offices around the globe, and said in China, its client list includes brands such as Hilton, LuisViaRoma, Lane Crawford and Marina Bay Sands.