EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Joins Hugo Boss Celebrity Lineup for Summer Campaign

The German brand revealed another star-studded crew for next season's promotions, on the anniversary of the launch of the company's new strategy.

A still from Hugo Boss summer campaign featuring Gigi Hadid.
A still from the Hugo Boss summer campaign featuring Gigi Hadid. Courtesy: Mikael Jansson for Hugo Boss

BERLINHugo Boss revealed a new celebrity-studded marketing campaign for summer 2023 on Wednesday, which will include a “see now, buy now” fashion show in Miami on March 15. The company also celebrated a year since it launched its new business strategy.

The latest household name to join the brand’s increasingly exhaustive list of household names is Gigi Hadid. The American model has worked for Hugo Boss previously, having opened a show at Milan Fashion Week in 2021, where the German brand launched its collaboration with U.S. activewear brand Russell Athletic. 

“Gigi started modeling when she was just a toddler and, at 16, she was signed to a major agency,” Hugo Boss chief executive officer Daniel Grieder told WWD as to why the company chose Hadid to join its “be your own Boss,” campaign.”

The new campaign also includes Naomi Campbell, Colombian singer Maluma, South Korean actor Lee Min-ho and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini. All of the individuals will be telling their own stories as part of the campaign, talking about obstacles overcome and choices made. “They neatly personify the fact that ‘Bosses’ aren’t born, they’re made,” a statement from the company explained.

Part of Hugo Boss’ new strategy and brand refresh, called “Claim 5” and first revealed in August 2021, then launched in January 2022, has been a heavy focus on social media. The brand, which had struggled with its main formal menswear line during the pandemic, has been breaking records with billions of impressions and vastly increased engagement.

But that has also involved a serious increase in marketing spend as well as more focus on a younger target audience whom, one imagines, may either not have the cash needed to become regular consumers or not be frequent formalwear buyers.

“Today relevance is the new legacy,” Grieder told WWD, when asked about the change in focus. He argued that it was crucial for Hugo Boss to become more relevant with a younger market.

“By 2030, Generation Z will make up the largest consumer segment worldwide,” he said. “[The campaigns] were designed to resonate with younger consumers, to turn them into fans. In the end, we want to attract new consumers, but we also want to keep our existing customers.”

Anyway, Grieder added, all that brand heat has translated into higher sales for Hugo Boss in 2022. Last week the company released preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the full year. Hugo Boss reported currency-adjusted sales growth of 27 percent, totaling 3.65 billion euros in 2022.

Although some analysts expressed concern about the overly optimistic mood at Hugo Boss, others from the likes of Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs noted that the results, to be confirmed in early March, had slightly exceeded market expectations.

Boss also presented its spring/summer 2022 collection in a see-now-buy-now format last February in the desert in Dubai.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

