Goat unveiled this week its second brand campaign, showcasing hype sneakers in a moody setting and its continued focus on apparel.

The resale app debuted its first brand campaign by Daniel Sannwald in 2020 on ESPN during the NBA Playoffs. The company partnered with Sannwald again for this project that featured Air Jordan 1 sneakers and the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration, as well as apparel by Dries van Noten and Raf Simons among other designers.

“The last spot was aspirational,” said Goat chief brand officer Sen Sugano. “We focused on women’s just as much as sneakers and men’s wear, and after that campaign, we raised a lot of questions about why we didn’t lean more on sneakers, and the reality is it’s intertwined. It’s an entire look. We started with sneakers and though it’s a full business, we’re curating products that are tailored to current and future customers.”

Goat launched an app platform curating coveted sneakers where traders could buy and sell their footwear. The company introduced apparel in late 2019, and was the exclusive launch partner for McQ. Goat also increased its focus on the female customer, offering women’s apparel and introducing an inclusive sneaker-sizing system that compared men’s, kids’ and women’s sneaker sizes.

“Since that first brand spot we’re seeing the growth in apparel and women’s and it’s really resonating,” Sugano said.

He shared that Goat has seen record sales in 2020 and the momentum is continuing in 2021. Apparel was up 500 percent year-over-year in 2020 and its female customer increased to make up about 40 percent of the community, which is an increase of 20 percent from the previous year.

Sugano said the apparel offering, which includes accessories, helped drive women to the platform and the merchandising is genderless.

“This definitely didn’t happen overnight,” said Sugano. “It’s something that we’ve been working toward. There are just as many women in our feed as there are men. We made it a priority pretty early on that we want this to be for women, too. When we started it was very male-dominated and that’s for the entire industry. Women wanted access to those men’s styles so we thought we can help you find the shoe that’ll fit you even if you buy boys or kids and that has really helped drive sales as well and the growth of the women’s audience.”

Though apparel is growing fast, sneakers are still performing well for Goat, according to Sugano. He said, “We’re seeing sneakers are very strong and growing,” adding that Jordan increased 200 percent.

The brand campaign also comes months after Groupe Artemis, the Paris-based holding company founded by François-Henri Pinault, invested in the company, which Sugano said “was a long time in the making” given that Goat had partnered with Kering brands like McQ and Balenciaga in the past.

“We always talk about how we’re building a sustainable business and not a growth at all costs business,” Sugano said. “We were positive for the entire 2020 year and continue to be. The growth of apparel and women’s is proof that this is working and I’m super excited about the progress we’ve made and the milestone.”

