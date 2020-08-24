Goat has unveiled its first OTT brand campaign, debuting its first television advertisement during the NBA Playoffs on Monday.

The television spot — which was directed by Daniel Sannwald, who has worked extensively with Travis Scott and directed a campaign spot for Moncler Genius, and was styled by Dianne Garcia, the celebrity stylist behind Kendrick Lamar and SZA, among others — sees models in brands like Gucci, Rick Owens, Raf Simons, Jordan, Li-Ning and others in a dark setting and set to energetic music. The spot was created remotely with Sannwald in Europe and the Goat team in Los Angeles.

“If you could imagine shooting during a pandemic was difficult,” said Goat chief brand officer Sen Sugano. He said the ad was created with mostly images and Sannwald created virtual worlds to showcase the outfits. Sannwald directed the project through video calls for additional assets needed for the spot; altogether, the ad took about a month and a half to produce.

“Producing this work during a global pandemic required us to adopt new ways of collaboration, partnering with teams in multiple countries via video calls,” Sannwald said. “Without the opportunity to meet in person. I’m quite proud of this first-ever broadcast spot for Goat, and looking forward to more collaborations in the future.”

“Goat really exists to inspire people to feel their greatest,” Sugano added. “We’ve always believed the way to do that is to build an experience with a point of view. We’ve always felt we’re more than a transaction. The television spot is a continuation of that. It’s the first time we’re introducing our brand to a broader audience.”

Sugano said Goat had been considering the ad campaign for about a year and was waiting for the right time in the brand’s journey to do a television ad. He said COVID-19 reshaped the retail landscape and accelerated the online shopping trend, which he sees particularly in sneakers, streetwear and luxury fashion. “We’re positioning Goat to be the leader in this globally,” he said.

The ad will air during the NBA Playoffs on ESPN and will run on TNT and streaming platforms. Sugano said basketball fans are an important audience for the brand. The resale app also has a partnership with the Brooklyn Nets, which has extended to the bubble in Orlando, Fla., and has ambassadors Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura.

“Enabling self expression is the central theme of the brand spot,” Sugano said. “It brings it to life and it is definitely part of a broader strategy where we’ll have more exciting announcements to come later this year.”