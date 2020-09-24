PARIS — The French branch of H&M has teamed up with EcoTree, a non-profit association in the Brittany region, to promote local biodiversity.

The idea behind the partnership is to identify places in France that can be rehabilitated with plants and animals, H&M said in a statement. Plans include planting nectar-producing bushes in a forest on the French coast, for example, for bees to pollinate.

Apparel producers are under increasing pressure from consumers to show they are making efforts to improve their environmental track records and show concrete examples of their efforts.

Each project undertaken with EcoTree will be launched once the necessary funds have been collected, said H&M, which is generating funds for the projects by selling paper bags for 15 euro cents, a sum that will go to EcoTree.

The move will help people adopt a more responsible approach to using bags that have an impact on the environment, suggested H&M. It also offers evidence of the Swedish fast-fashion retailer’s local involvement, added its French general director Ralf Wein.

H&M said it seeks to operate under a circular economy and have a positive impact on the climate by two decades from now, in 2040.

The label last year added supplier information to clothing sold online.

H&M rival Inditex, owner of Zara, has pledged to increase its use of recycled textiles and says it will not send anything to landfills starting this year.

More on WWD.com:

H&M to Stop Sourcing Leather From Brazil

H&M Most Transparent Brand, According to Fashion Revolution’s Transparency Index

H&M Ups Its Green Game