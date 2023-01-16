×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Emporio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Percy Hynes White Attends First Fashion Show

From Weeks to ‘Moments’: How Mercedes-Benz’ Global Fashion Sponsorships Have Changed

As Berlin Fashion Week begins Monday without long-term sponsor Mercedes Benz, some are asking whether the luxury car maker still wants to fund fashion weeks.

Models at a runway show at Berlin Fashion Week in 2021, while the event was still sponsored by Mercedes-Benz.
Models at a runway show at Berlin Fashion Week in 2021, while the event was still sponsored by Mercedes Benz. Mercedes-Benz AG

Berlin Fashion Week begins Monday – but it will be going ahead without the event’s longstanding sponsor, Mercedes-Benz.

In early December, the luxury car maker confirmed that, after 15 years, it would no longer pay to headline the event, which runs through Jan. 21.

“The requirements of the fashion industry, the needs of the public and the formats of Berlin Fashion Week are constantly changing,” Jens Kunath, a member of Mercedes-Benz’ management board, explained of the move in a statement to local media. “After 15 years as title sponsor … we will now reposition ourselves in the fashion sector in Germany with a further format.”

Related Galleries

Mercedes-Benz has been sponsoring fashion weeks around the world for around 28 years. The company declined to share any information with WWD about return on its investments in fashion weeks but it is strongly associated with fashion week because of its global presence.

The Berlin announcement — in the automaker’s home country — sparked concern that it might be pulling back from the fashion sector in general.

But a spokesperson from Mercedes-Benz in Germany allayed those fears, saying the car company would remain engaged with fashion and design sectors in the future in Germany and further afield.

“In order to reach customers in the best possible way, Mercedes-Benz is continuously and individually reviewing all communication platforms in various industries, from automotive to lifestyle and fashion,” she said. “This includes the brand’s commitment to international fashion weeks and events.

“Mercedes-Benz proactively works to future proof the responsible growth of its fashion partnerships,” she continued, noting that “the brand remains dedicated to supporting the next generation of talent.”

Mercedes-Benz x Heron Preston Airbag Collection at MBFW Berlin September 2021 (Brauer Photos for Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz x Heron Preston Airbag Collection at MBFW Berlin September 2021 (Brauer Photos for Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes often displays its latest cars at the fashion weeks it sponsors, as here at Berlin Fashion Week in 2021 (Brauer Photos for Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz AG

Each time the carmaker has ended a fashion week sponsorship, it has rolled out similar statements.

In 2015, when Mercedes-Benz dropped its sponsorship of New York Fashion Week, a relationship it had for around a decade altogether, a U.S. spokesperson told WWD that, “our relationship with fashion is not ending, and we do support fashion globally … we routinely review those events for return on investment and general engagement. In general, it’s important to note that … we will support fashion well into the future.”

When asked how many fashion weeks or events Mercedes-Benz was currently involved in, the spokesperson at the company’s German headquarters said the number fluctuates and that no exact tally was available.

She explained this was because different offices in different territories make their own decisions about how to engage with the local fashion sector, including who and what to sponsor.

However, with some online research, it is possible to make a rough calculation of the number of fashion weeks Mercedes-Benz has had naming rights to over the past two decades or so. It is only an estimate because it is difficult to pin down all Mercedes-headlined fashion events. In some cases, they have changed locations, formats or names – for example, the African Fashion Festival became Accra Fashion Week.

The first fashion week Mercedes-Benz sponsored was in Australia, starting in 1995. Since then, the car maker has been paying for naming rights to fashion weeks around the world, from Africa to Asia to Eastern Europe and Latin America and everywhere in between.

That includes fashion weeks or events – often known as the “Mercedes-Benz Fashion Days” – in Ghana, South Africa, Ukraine, Hungary, Slovenia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Zurich and Amsterdam, among many others.

Some of these events held on to Mercedes’ headline sponsorship for two years or less, whereas others – like the weeks in Mexico, Berlin, Moscow and Australia – partnered with the business for 10 years or more.

What eventually becomes clear when tallying up all of the various fashion weeks that Mercedes-Benz has had naming rights to since 1995 is that this particular aspect of its marketing has been winding down since 2018.

For a long time, Australian Fashion Week was the only such event the German brand sponsored. However, from 2007 onward, the number of fashion weeks bearing Mercedes’ name grew rapidly, going from around four in 2007 to a peak of between 18 and 22 from 2014 to 2017.

By 2019, Mercedes-Benz press releases were regularly stating that the company “had a presence” at 80 different fashion platforms around the world. In 2015, it was 50 platforms. Today, Mercedes’ spokesperson in Germany says it is 40. These include fashion competitions, smaller events and also the provision of luxury vehicles to VIPs at fashion weeks.

But since 2017, the number of Mercedes-branded fashion weeks has been falling. By 2022, there were only about eight fashion weeks bearing the Mercedes-Benz name. For this coming year, there appear to be just four confirmed – in Georgia, Mexico, Prague and Madrid.

MBFW Tbilisi_MB Presents Dominnico MBFW Tbilisi_MB Presents Dominnico
Mercedes Benz has been involved with fashion week Tbilisi in Georgia since 2015. Credit: Mercedes Benz Mercedes-Benz AG

However, as the company’s spokesperson also pointed out, Mercedes-Benz remains involved in many other areas, including in promoting and mentoring young designers, which it has been doing since 2009, and also with the International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories in Hyeres, France.

The car company is not leaving Berlin Fashion Week altogether either. It is launching a new format called “Mercedes-Benz Fashion Moments,” explaining that these will be “more flexible.”

One of these “moments” will take place in the middle of this week’s showcase in Berlin, on Wednesday. The format will likely be used again later in the year, in two other German cities, the company has told local media.

Back on Berlin’s runways in December, though, local designers were left without a sponsor for their shows. At the last minute the Berlin Senate, which runs the city-state, stepped in, offering 18 designers as much as 25,000 euros ($27,000) each so they could move ahead with their collections. The city is also funding eight different conferences that will take place during this edition of Berlin Fashion Week, mostly focused on sustainability, innovation and diversity.

Unlike Mercedes-Benz, Berlin’s Senate thinks it’s a good idea to spend all this money at once.

“In the course of only a few days, it [Berlin Fashion Week] reflects all of the diversity and innovative power of the capital, and then carries it out into the world,” Michael Biel, the city’s state secretary for economics, energy and public enterprise, told WWD.

Promoting the city’s already-creative image brings more talent to Berlin, which in turn attracts investment, he said in explaining the motive for the city’s financial support. And, Biel concluded, “it’s much more efficient to concentrate funding on these flagship events, rather than distributing public funding on a small scale.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Hot Summer Bags

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Mercedes Benz global fashion sponsorships have changed

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad