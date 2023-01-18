×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Immersive Experiences Evolves Into New Standard

Recent research from Zendesk spotlights how customer experience is key to maintaining brand loyalty.

AI Chatbot smart digital customer service application concept. Computer or mobile device application using artificial intelligence chat bot automatic reply online message to help customers instantly.
Consumers expect AI-driven customer service to evolve. Blue Planet Studio - stock.adobe

Zendesk Inc.’s latest Customer Experience Trends Report sheds light on how “immersive experiences” help brands stay competitive while helping to ensure customers remain loyal. The report’s authors said 61 percent of customers polled “are excited about experiences that are natural, convenient and fluid.”

The research also showcased the importance of personalization and positive customer service experiences in maintaining brand loyalty.

With immersive experiences, Zendesk said it is evolving into a new standard that redefines how retailers and brands engage with their customers. “This change stems from what people are increasingly demanding of brands today: that they meet them where they are, under their terms, through seamless and engaging interactions.”

Related Galleries

To put this trend into context, the report’s authors said over the last few years, “leaders have recognized how this transformation has required an expanded role of CX, prompting them to make major investments to remain competitive and meet elevated customer expectations.”

Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer at Zendesk, said shoppers have high expectations and diminished patience, making it challenging for brands to engage. “This year, our CX Trends shows that this shift in behavior has prompted leaders to invest in technology that creates immersive, seamless experiences,” McDermott said. “These new standards of customer service are critical to boosting customer acquisition and loyalty, as well as profitability.”

In regard to creating positive and engaging experiences, the Zendesk research found that consumers are embracing AI-powered customer service bots — and they expect it to evolve. The report found that 75 percent of respondents “expect AI interactions will become more natural and human-like over time, and the ideal evolution of AI will enable customers to ask increasingly complex questions.”

McDermott said the company knows businesses are working on using AI more, “but there is a growing realization that meeting customers’ expectations will require a more concerted effort. They are not willing to wait for companies to make gradual changes, a signal to businesses that change needs to happen fast.”  

Another key finding in the research showed that 59 percent of consumers polled said they want companies “to use the large amount of data they have to provide truly personalized experiences that transcend typical marketing efforts, whether it is online or in-store.”

The research also found that if shoppers have a poor experience with a brand, they’ll move on to a competitor — further spotlighting the importance of customer service.

“As we look ahead, providing excellent customer service will become even more important to build resilience and manage uncertainty,” McDermott said. “The brands that invest in technology to provide a seamless, immersive CX will see a boost in customer acquisition and loyalty and ultimately profitability.” 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Hot Summer Bags

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zendesk's Latest Research Sheds Light on Customer Expectations

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad