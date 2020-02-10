This past weekend in Hollywood showed star power is increasingly being wielded to call attention to the climate crisis, but with sustainable influencers becoming not looked over but lucrative today, the rules of influencer marketing have changed, yet again.

“What started off as a niche concept of bringing sustainability to the forefront of Hollywood’s elite on the red carpet is now becoming a norm,” Hassan Pierre, cofounder of sustainable e-tailer Maison de Mode, said to WWD.