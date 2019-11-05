Growth marketing firm Iterable teamed with Holistic Email Marketing to analyze 20 of the top U.S. and U.K. fashion brands to see how they personalize e-mail messages “and keep customers coming back for more.”

In the report, “Brits vs. Yanks: How U.S. and U.K. Fashion Brands Compare on E-mail Marketing,” researchers focused on e-mail content, e-mail marketing strategy, performance and “inbox placement.”

The study revealed that U.K. e-mail engagement is higher, “due in part to higher personalization,” authors of the report said. In addition, U.K. e-mail engagement was more multilingual in comparison to its counterparts on the other side of the pond. U.K. e-mails also had higher inbox placement.