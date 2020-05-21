In time for Global Accessibility Awareness Day today, Izzy Camilleri, founder and head designer of IZ Adaptive, an inclusive clothing brand, has teamed with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

Camilleri and her team at IZ Adaptive have adjusted their time and resources to produce consumer face masks, the process of which will benefit the foundation.

The denim masks are available in adult and children’s sizes and are also adapted for people with physical disabilities. Twenty percent of all mask sales in the U.S. and Canada will be donated to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Masks sell for $15 and can be purchased online starting today at izadaptivecom.

IZ Adaptive, which is based in Toronto, has been making masks since mid-April through a one-to-one donation partnership with Maison Birks, a Canadian jeweler. Since that launch, more than 10,000 masks have been donated to Canadian hospitals.

“From its inception, IZ Adaptive has promised empowerment through fashion,” said Camilleri. “We’re honored to have found a way to further that mission during these uncertain times by pricing safe and functional masks to consumers while supporting the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.”

Camilleri is one of Canada’s leading fashion designers. She regularly collaborates with film and TV costume designers on projects, and many celebrities have worn her designs.